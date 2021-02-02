GREENVILLE — Laura Clarice Sweeney, 44, of Greenville, died Jan. 29, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. She was born Dec, 23, 1976, in Cook County, Illinois. She was a homemaker and preceded in death by her father Larry McRoy.
Survivors include her husband Dalton Sweeney; daughter, Abby Sweeney, of Greenville; mother, Debra McRoy Koenig, of Owensboro; stepfather, Dave Koenig, of Owensboro; and her brother, Chris McRoy,
of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Carolyn Erwin officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Family and Friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented