Laura Denise Koller Grimes, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born May 9, 1957, in Owensboro to the late John and Becky Koller. Laura taught her whole life including at Owensboro Community College for 27 years. She was often told she was born to be a teacher and meant to be in a classroom. Laura was a wonderful wife and mother and enjoyed quilting and cake decorating.
She is survived by her husband and best friend of 38 years, Kenneth Grimes; their children, Michael (Elizabeth) Grimes and Rebecca “Becca” (Jake) DuMont; her siblings, John “Jeff” (Sherry) Koller, Judy (Randall) Hancock, and Nick (Patty) Koller; and her grandchildren, Eleanor Grimes and Vernon Grimes.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the OCTC Scholarship Fund.
