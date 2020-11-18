ELKTON — Mrs. Laura Elizabeth Knight Hood, 75, of Elkton, passed away 9:05 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her residence of natural causes.
Mrs. Hood was born Oct. 13, 1945, in Livia, daughter of the late George Albert Knight and Julia Mae Wilson Knight. She had been employed in customer service over the years and also in Flynn Enterprise. She was a member of Elkton Baptist Church and a lifetime member of Women’s Auxillary VFW Post 1913 in Hopkinsville.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Georgia Mae Gonzales, Imogene Knight Howland and Shirley Knight Thomas.
She is survived by her husband, Donald “Don” Hood Jr. of Elkton; her son, Bryan Leech of Elkton; her daughters, Tracy Williams of Trenton, Donna Thompson and her husband, Owen, of Coventry, Rhode Island, Julie Hood Knight of Elkton and Brigitte Hood Bishop and her fiancé, Sean Stone, of Elkton; her brother, Rickie Knight of Hopkinsville; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be noon Thursday at Latham Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Tracy and the Rev. Mike Cummings officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. There will be a walkthrough visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Commented