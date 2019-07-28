Laura Hollins Thompson, 79, of Owensboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ while surrounded by her loving family at home, on July 26, 2019. She was born in Logan County on Sept. 7, 1939, to the late Roger Harold "Sam" and Lula Hollins. Laura was a homemaker and dedicated her life to serving others. Her children, other family and friends were all recipients of her loving care that she offered. Laura volunteered at Immaculate Catholic Church where she was a longtime member and had several roles there over the years, including working in the church office and being a team member of the bereavement group. She also volunteered at the Carmel Home and Hospice. Laura was also preceded in death by her former husband, James J. Thompson.
She is survived by her children, Adina (Joe) Hart, Betty (Chris) Schartung, Dan (Linda) Thompson, Glenn Thompson and Sam (Juan Carlos Carrion) Thompson; a brother, Roger (Vardee) Hollins; her sisters, Mary (Larry) Matzen, Della Schild and Zella Murad; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The memorial service for Laura will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Immaculate Catholic Church where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Father. John Vaughan will officiate. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences for the family of Laura Thompson may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
