Laura Jean (Barnett) Atchison, 53, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023, at her home. She was born in Owensboro Sept. 26, 1969, to James L. Barnett, Sr. and Brenda Lee (Fulkerson) Grossman. Laura was a member of Larkin Baptist Church. She loved to read, loved her cats, Zoey and Chrissy, and loved her mom’s dogs, Tansy and Munchkin.
She was preceded in death by her father, James “Jim” Barnett, Sr. and her stepfather, Kenneth Grossman.
Laura is survived by her husband, Clay Atchison; her mother, Brenda Grossman; her brothers, Jim Barnett, Jr. and Mark Barnett and his wife, Kim; her half-sisters, Charity and Amber; her stepbrother, Kenneth Grossman; her stepdaughter, Josette Carter Milligan and her husband, Shawn; her stepson, Jason Clay Atchison; and several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Apr. 6, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with Pastor Paul Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow in Hackleman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented