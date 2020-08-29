CLOVERPORT — Laura Louise Powers, 73, of Cloverport, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.
Louise, as she liked to be called, was born in Cloverport on Feb. 15, 1947, to the late Arthur and Laura Emery Blair, one of eight children. She loved to draw, read, work word puzzles and do wood working. She had numerous interests, as you can tell, but one of the main interests was being a
No. 1 fan of Alan Jackson. She had every album he made and any collectibles that she could find that had to do with Alan!
Besides her parents, Louise’s son, John Powers, preceded her in death. One of her dying sayings was that she was going to join John in heaven. Besides her parents and son, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas and Roger Blair; and sisters, Zelma Phompson and Mary Blair.
Leaving behind to mourn her passing, but celebrating the rich life that she lived, is the love of her life, her husband, Charles Powers of Cloverport; son, Tony (Kelly) Powers of Hawesville; sisters, Myra (Cliff) Ernst of Floyds Knobs and Gloria Bergner and Janet Blair, both of Dacula, Georgia; grandchildren, Sharon, McKayla and Chase Powers; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee Embry and Kassidy Corley.
A private celebration of life for Louise will be held 1 p.m. Monday at Cloverport Funeral Chapel, with Bro. Ray Estes officiating. Burial will follow at Cloverport Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required.
You may share your thoughts and memories of Louise with the family on our website: www.cloverportfh.com.
