Laura Sue Ashley, 79, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation in Owensboro. She was born June 16, 1942 in Owensboro to the late Theodore and Helen (Durham) Ashley. Laura was a retired teacher for the Daviess County School System. She enjoyed teaching her students, collecting antiques (especially toys), and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Theodore Ashley in 1967; her mother, Helen Ashley in 2013; and a sister, Jeannie Survant in 2010.
She is survived by her sister, Melinda Kaczur (Gary), of Atlanta, Georgia; brother-in-law, Joe Survant, of Bowling Green; nieces, Karri Baskin (Tom), of Owensboro, Ashley Jandes (Mark), of Lexington, and Alex Renick (Ryan), of Bowling Green; and a nephew, Ted Byrum (Arleen), of Atlanta, Georgia; 13 great-nieces and nephews; and an uncle, Sam Durham (Lynn), of Bowling Green.
Private family graveside services will be at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
