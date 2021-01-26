LEXINGTON — Laurel Ann Beavin Hawley, 71, originally from Hardinsburg, passed away Saturday, January 23rd peacefully at her home in Lexington after a 10-year battle with cancer. She was born in Hardinsburg on Feb. 21st, 1949, the daughter of the late Adrian and Margaret West Beavin. Laurel spent her early years raising and showing Registered Hereford Cattle and winning awards in both the Commonwealth of Kentucky and nationally alongside her brother, the late Adrian “Sonny” Beavin. After achieving her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Kentucky, she spent her working years as a registered nurse at Central Baptist Hospital, as a home health nurse with Nurses Registry, as a Healthcare Management Supervisor with Bluegrass Family Health and as a Clinic Manager with Health Associates of Kentucky. Most recently, she was an active volunteer with the Baptist Health Infusion Center giving back to other patients going through chemotherapy treatments, like she did. She was a lifelong UK fan and an avid reader. She enjoyed cruises, traveling around Italy, and was an excellent cook and seamstress.
Laurel is survived by her husband, Gary; two daughters, Tina Hawley, of Aldie, Virginia, and Jennifer Hawley, of Nicholasville; three nephews, Jamie Beavin; Shane (Carrie) Beavin; and Dane Beavin, all of Hardinsburg; and two great-nephews, Wyatt and Clay Beavin, of Hardinsburg; and an aunt, Emma Parks, of Florence.
Funeral services will be held at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in McQuady, on Thursday, January 28th followed by burial on the church grounds.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Baptist Health Foundation in Lexington Oncology Fund. All funds collected in her honor will be used to benefit the Baptist Health Lexington infusion area and patients. Donations can be made at and checks can be sent to the Baptist Health Foundation Lexington office at 1800 Nicholasville Road, Suite 104, Lexington, KY 40503
