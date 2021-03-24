On April 22, 1959, the Lord blessed the union of James “Chuck” and Barbara Jean Wimsatt with the birth of their youngest son, Lauren Martel, affectionately known as “Martel.” We believe that he is reunited with his sibling who preceded him in death, Roberta “Lulu” Wimsatt, as well as both parents and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Lauren Martel Wimsatt, coming from a deeply Christian upbringing, professed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age at Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church. Having a grandmother, Mrs. Hattie Thacker Walls, who tirelessly worked in the church, and a mother, “Ms. Barbara Jean” as the church’s pianist, he could be found participating in everything from Sunday school to vacation Bible school.
As a youth, Martel participated in neighborhood organized sports such as youth football, basketball and a variety of other youth activities. His passion as a teen was being the best big brother/protector in the world to his younger sisters Mia and Giselle. Martel graduated from Owensboro High School class of ’77
Martel is the father to Gisele RaeVonne Coleman of Minneapolis, Terrell (Sarah) Martindale of Mountain View, California, Shaunisha Martindale of Owensboro, Bradley Martindale of Cincinnati, Justin Miller of Burkburnett, Texas, and Lauren Miller and Maria Wimsatt of Beaver Dam. He is the grandfather of Ty, Aria, Zakiya, Zymere and Melody Martindale, Marcus Coleman, Naquan Sheppard, Za’Niyah Jackson, Zhiyona Heath, Zayne Heath and Aliyah Ryan Miller.
He leaves behind to celebrate his life five brothers, Antoni “Tony,” David Wayne (Maxine), James (Nuffy), Ray (Zenda) Wimsatt and Darren Henry; and sisters Elisha Wimsatt, Deidra (Antonio) Tinsley, Mia (Walter) Watkins, Giselle Wimsatt, Diana Jones and Sharada Henry.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Wimsatt.
