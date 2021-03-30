Lavada P. Heath, 85, of Owensboro, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Jan. 30, 1936, in Whitesville to the late Deales and Effie Pearl Evans. She was a retired school crossing guard with over 50 years of service. She was a member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church and always put faith and family first.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Rodney Heath; daughter, Jeaneen Heath Payne; and three brothers, Deales Evans Jr., O.T. Evans and Cody Evans.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Karen Heath and Scott and Crystal Heath, all of Owensboro; and five grandchildren, Cody Heath (Brittany), Lauren Heath, Austin Heath, Ashley Durr (Austin), and Tiffany Claycomb (Samuel), all of Owensboro; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Cates Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Eaton Memorial Baptist Church, 1225 W. Third Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
