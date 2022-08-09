GEORGETOWN — Laval Jones Nichols, 95, of Georgetown, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Lexington. She was born July 7, 1927, in Daviess County to the late Charles L. Jones and Eva Mary Maglinger Jones. Laval was the owner of Laval’s Cakes and Candy and was a member of Wesleyan Christian Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Rev. George R. Nichols; two sisters, Elizabeth “Big Sis” (Charles) and Virginia; five brothers, James Edward, Leo, Ott (Ene), Robert (Susie), and George; and one sister-in-law, Virginia Jones.
She is survived by three sons, Robert D. Nichols, Richard Nichols, and Steve Nichols (Theresa); daughter, Mae Billings (Ray); 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brother, Earl Jones; sister-in-law, Carol Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Hopkinsville. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
The service will be live-streamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
