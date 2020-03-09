MADISONVILLE — Lavern Alvey, 86, of Madisonville, KY passed away Friday, March 5, 2020 at the Hartford House in Owensboro, KY.
Mrs. Alvey was born June 26, 1933 in Muhlenberg Co., KY to the late Elvis Lee Ford and Gertie Uzzle Ford. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gene Alvey, one sister, and four brothers.
Mrs. Alvey was a member of Praise Temple Apostolic Church. She spent her life as a ministers wife and attended and worked for several churches across Western Kentucky.
She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Ray of Slaughters and Reba (Tim D) Bell of Madisonville; one son, Danny Alvey of Madisonville; one brother, Virgil (Gail) Ford of Owensboro, KY four grandchildren, Robert (Brandy) Ray of Newburgh, IN, Ginger (Kevin) Ranes of Slaughters, Bradley (Mesha) Ray of Slaughters, and Justin (Katy) Bell of Evansville, IN; and six great grandchildren, Mason Ray, Spencer Ray, Addison Ray, Seth Ranes Raygan Ranes, Laci Jo Ray.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Praise Temple Apostolic Church with Bro. Phillip Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Briar Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Monday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Rob Ray, Brad Ray, Justin Bell, Kevin Ranes, Spencer Ray, and Seth Ranes. Honorary pallbearer will be Mason Ray.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hartford House in Owensboro. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
