Laverne "Buck" Harvey, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born April 21, 1930, in Carpentersville, Illinois, to the late George and Ella Block Harvey. Buck lived in Elgin, Illinois, until he moved to Owensboro in 1985, where he made many friends in his 34 years here. He worked as a handyman doing construction on homes for James Bennett until his passing, and continued working for James' wife, Jennie, and became close friends with their daughter, Sandra Cox. Buck was a member of Good Shepherd Church where he became close friends with James and Patty Wagner and many others. For the last three years, Buck lived at Twin Rivers, where he was loved by all, especially for his outgoing personality.
He also was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Harvey; and four brothers, Richard, Robert, Ronald and Gerald Harvey.
Buck is survived by two sons, Jeff and George Harvey, and a daughter, Karen Cullam, all of southern Illinois; and two sisters, Cathy Broadway and Betty Harvel, both of Elgin.
The service for Laverne "Buck" Harvey will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be from noon until time of service the same day. Burial will be in Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Elgin on Monday at 1 p.m.
Memories and condolences for the family of Laverne "Buck" Harvey may be left at www.glenncares.com.
