HARTFORD — LaVerne Hayes-King, 60, of Hartford, crossed the threshold of heaven on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, surrounded by her devoted family. A wonderful homecoming took place at the gates as she was greeted by her parents, Theodore and Betty Hayes; her big brother, Grayling Hayes; and her in-laws, Herman and Willie Rea King. Her grandparents, John William and Myrtle Embry and Roosevelt and Girldon Hayse; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends were there to welcome her with open arms.
LaVerne married the love of her life (at last) in 2016. She and Jessie Dale King had 26 wonderful years, having been together since 1995. LaVerne was so proud to be his wife and loved him with her whole heart. She only had one child, Crystal Dawn, who is nearly her twin. LaVerne was her hero, her biggest fan and her best friend. Crystal and Jason, her husband, gave LaVerne four beautiful grandchildren, LaTasha, Allison, Daphne and Isaac. LaVerne called LaTasha her Pumpkin, so the name Mamaw Pumpkin is what LaVerne was called. Mamaw Pumpkin loved each of them “more than you will ever know.”
Her greatest joy was her great-granddaughter, Gracelin Rose (Gracie Lou). She had one wish: to take Gracie to the beach for the first time, and thankfully, God allowed that to happen.
Anyone who had the blessing of knowing LaVerne can tell you how much she loved to travel. Her niece, LeAnne, and her family always took her to Florida. She loved each of LeAnne and Cowboy’s kids, teaching them meanness and making memories. She also got to see the many sights out West with her brothers, Grayling and Gilbert, as well as her daughter and her family. Trips to the Smoky Mountains with friends and Cumberland Falls with cousin Diana Taylor and family were also incredibly special to LaVerne.
LaVerne was the patient access supervisor at Ohio County Health Care. Here, she made so many friends that it would be impossible to name them all. But she had a special bond with Michelle Hickerson and the admitting department staff, especially her Super Shelby. They will cherish her memory and her presence will be missed by all.
She will also live on in the heart of her brother, Gilbert Hayes and his wife, Loretta; sisters-in-law Vickie Hayes and Norma Burton; nephews Brandon, Cody and Scott Hayes and Terry and Timmy Burton; nieces Michelle Filback, LeAnne Blacklock and Joyce Grisby; nine great-nieces and four great-nephews; one uncle, Buddy Embry; aunts Mary Jo Corley and Peggy Beasley; and countless cousins and friends.
LaVerne leaves behind a message of a life well lived. That no one is promised another day. Love your family, live for the moments and make sure you are ready to meet you maker. She will be waiting for each of those who she loved somewhere by the River of Life.
Friends and family may pay their respects from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday with Bro. Troy Frady and Bro. Kenny Raymer officiating. Burial will follow the service at Sunnydale Cemetery.
