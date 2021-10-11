Laverne Wallis, 77, of Owensboro died Friday, October 8, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Millstone, on November 21, 1943 to the late Roy Jones and Verna Lumpkins Jones. Laverne was a member of Ridgewood Baptist Church and was retired from Frantz Building Services.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward McCallister in 1982; her second husband, Charles Wallis, in 2007; a grandson, Steven Calloway; and siblings, Albert Jones, Rosemary Grady, Harold Jones, and David Jones.
Survivors include a son, Guy McCallister; daughters, Eva McCallister, Theresa Hayden, Karen Simmons, Donna Deno, and Katrina Dill; grandchildren, Christina Simmons, Stephanie Simmons, Greg Simmons, Matthew Hayden, Leigh Ann Hayden, Jason Dill, Eric Dill, Adam Dill, Ashley Greenwell, Kely McCallister, and Elizabeth McCallister; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Max Jones, Scott Jones, Bob Jones, Billie Creech, Anna Stratton, and Phyllis Fuchs; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 West Second Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
