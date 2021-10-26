HAWESVILLE — Lavetta Jackson, 87, of Hawesville, went to be with Jesus on Friday at home surrounded by her loving family. Lavetta started her life on Sept. 16, 1934, in Hawesville, born to the late Vernon and Edna Nugent. She was a lifelong resident of Hancock County and a member of Mt. Eden Baptist Church. She married the love of her life, Wayne Jackson, on Oct. 31, 1952, and celebrated 66 years together. He preceded her in death in 2019. Lavetta was also preceded in death by her brother, Elvin Nugent and sister, Lillian Jacobs.
Survivors include her children, Garry (Donnie) Jackson, Sharon (Donald) Vandgrift, Tricia (James) Hutchison, Pam (Kenny) Wilson, Mark (Susan) Jackson and Mike (Sandy) Jackson; eleven grandchildren, Jamie Vandgrift, Amy (Danny) Calves, Natasha Probus, Kimberly (Jason) Obenchain, Chris (Adrian)Jackson, Andy (Lacey) Hutchinson, Matt (Amanda) Wilson, Ashley (Dan) Jenkins, Heather (Andrew) Autry, Lauren (Johnny) Phillips and Evan Jackson; nineteen great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Leroy (Janice) Nugent, Edward Nugent; two sisters, Violet Nichols and Doris Pritchard; a brother-in-law, Mitchell (Sandy) Jackson; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Ron) Roebuck; and several nephews and nieces.
Services are at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Mt. Eden Baptist Church with the burial following in the church cemetery. Lavetta’s family will be greeting friends on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Mt. Eden Baptist Church and on Wednesday from noon until service time at the church.
Share your memories and condolences with her family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made towards Sunrise Services (Kentucky Baptist Children’s Home) at 300 Hope St Mt. Washington, KY 40047 or Hospice of Western Kentucky at 3419 Wathens Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301.
