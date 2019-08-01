GREENVILLE -- Lawrence Alfred "LA" Richardson died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Richardson was born in Peoria, Illinois, on Sept. 21, 1956. He was a coal truck driver for Ray Jones Trucking before his retirement. Lawrence was a very caring individual. He always had a happy disposition, enjoyed outdoor activities such as fishing and riding motorcycles. He was a great brother, husband of 42 years and father. Mr. Richardson was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Henry Richardson; a sister, Eula Click; two brothers, Tom Fannon and Henry Richardson Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Phyllis Richardson; a daughter, Cheyanne Richardson of Greenville; a twin sister, Florence (Roger) Jack of East Peoria, Illinois; two nieces, Melissa and Farrah Jack; a great-niece, Kayla King; and several nephews, Tommy Fannon, Todd Fannon, Tim Fannon and Troy Fannon.
Celebration of life will be Friday at 5 p.m. at New Testament Christ Church with Brother Curtis McGehee and Brother Matt Adams officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be Friday starting at 2 p.m. at the church.
Condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
