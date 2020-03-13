Lawrence Carroll Thomas, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Feb. 14, 1948, in McLean County to the late Richard and Margie Fulton Thomas. He was a member of First Assembly of God and was a U.S. Navy veteran. Carroll worked for Titan Contracting as a foreman and welder for 13 years, drove a tour bus and school bus and was a baseball coach and umpire. He loved fishing and camping and enjoyed his time as Santa’s helper at Christmas time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Thomas; sister Louise Thomas Brown; two grandsons, Eric David Thomas and Austin Grant Foraker; and one granddaughter, Morning Star Foraker.
He is survived by his wife, Melvilyn “Mevy” Carter Thomas; two sons, David “Leroy” Thomas and Richie “Rick” Thomas; five daughters, Paula J. Thomas, Angela F. Cox (Al), Bonnie Thomas Ramburger, Melanie A. Foraker (Buddy) and Cheyenne Thomas O’Bryan (Jeremy); 25 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley J. Sanders (Kerry Devine); five brothers, Robert “Bob” Thomas, Donald “Donnie” Thomas, Geary Thomas, Joseph “Mike” Thomas (Lisa) and Dennis Thomas (Cara); and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Sorgho Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to American Red Cross, 335 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
