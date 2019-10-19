Lawrence D. Hamilton, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Owensboro Center. He was born Sept. 17, 1937, in Daviess County to the late Ernest and Henrietta Krahwinkel Hamilton. Lawrence worked as a machinist at General Electric.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank Hamilton, Wilford Hamilton, Paul Hamilton, Robert Hamilton and Pat Hamilton; and a sister, Ernestine Barr.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Hamilton; sons John Hamilton (Jennifer) and Dale Hamilton; grandsons Andrew Hamilton and Griffith Hamilton; sister Margie Ashworth; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Boulware Mission, 609 Wing Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
