BEAVER DAM — Lawrence E. “Larry” Jones, 55, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Ohio County Hospital. He was born in McHenry to the late Claud and Dolly Mae Baggerly Jones. He was a retired heavy equipment operator for Big Rivers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and most of all, his grandbaby.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Beverly Dale Jones and Clarence Lee Jones.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Riger Jones; two daughters, Marisea Kay (Tabatha) Jones and Kamelya Mae Jones; a son, Matthew Cleo Thomas Jones; brothers Charles (Elizabeth) Jones, Claud Wayne (Annette) Jones, James (Marilyn) Jones, Ralph (Ashley) Jones and Randall (Crissy) Jones; sisters Barbara (Eddie) Cummins, Nancy (Ricky) Burden, Thelma (Larry) Duvall and Sonya (Bart) Moore; and one granddaughter, Nakayah Mattingly.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Monday at Echols Cemetery near Rockport.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
The family request expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Lawrence Jones Memorial Fund, c/o Bevil Bros. Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
