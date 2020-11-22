Lawrence Earl “Larry” Brooks, 76, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Virden, Illinois. Larry was born July 27, 1944, in Owensboro to the late Moorman and Betty Reel Smeathers.
In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Carla; and two sisters, Wanda Doty and Ruby King.
Larry is survived by his sons, Bobby (Haley Edge) Brooks, Scott (Melissa) Brooks and Rendell (Tracy) Ferguson; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his siblings, Robert Smeathers, Shirley Smiley, Tresa Wolf, Judy Hutchins, Linda Smith and Yvon Manuf.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private services will be livestreamed noon Monday at www.cecilfuneralhome.com with private burial at Iron Ore Cemetery.
Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
