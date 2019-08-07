LAS VEGAS -- Lawrence Edward Winstead Sr., 67, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born June 21, 1952, in Owensboro to the late Samuel Presley Winstead and Lee Chester Winstead Crump. He also was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Bruce Winstead; and one sister, Sara Grundy.
Lawrence was an electrician and retired from IBEW Local 357.
Surviving are two sons, Lawrence Winstead Jr. and Toriano Winstead, both of Louisville; three daughters, Bayanna Sutherland of Antioch, Tennessee, Courtney Winstead of Louisville and Aja (Chad) Casper of Evansville; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Walter (Juanita) Winstead and Wilbur (Sally) Winstead, and two sisters, Bettye Burns and Gloria Horne, all of Owensboro; a special niece, Rachel Winstead; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial services are 11 a.m. Friday at Cedar Street Baptist Church with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
