Lawrence Edward Wright, 78, of Whitesville, died on Feb. 10, 2020, at the farm, surrounded by his family. Lawrence was born on June 9, 1941, to the late Fred and Bernadine Higdon Wright. He owned Wright Construction Company and enjoyed hunting and fishing, gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
In addition to his parents, Lawrence is preceded in death by his sisters, Freida Payne and Agnes Wright.
Lawrence is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Jo Knott Wright, and their children, Dale (Rhonda) Wright, of Philpot, Kenny (Vicki) Wright, of Hawesville, Alicia Wright, of Whitesville, Jeff (Davida) Wright, of Whitesville, Stephanie Mattingly, of Philpot and Nicole (Robbie) Boarman, of Philpot. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Isaac (Lacey) Wright, Austin Wright, Matthew (Ashley) Wright, Brandon Wright, Lindsey Wright, Dylan Wright, Cameron Wright, Bailey Wright, Aaron Wright, Katey Mattingly, Codey Mattingly and Zachary Boarman; great-grandchildren Tucker Wright, Colton Wright and Caleb Wright and his siblings, Sarah (John) Boarman, Francine Wright, Bernard (Kathleen) Wright, Michael (Pat) Wright and Elmo (Lela) Wright.
A funeral Mass will be on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. at St Mary of the Woods with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. with prayers at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 13 at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky or donations to Trinity High School. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
