GREENVILLE — Lawrence “Larry” Gordon, 80, of Greenville, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his daughter’s home. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii February 7, 1942, the son of Lawrence W. Gordon and Edna Mae Andre Gordon. He was a self-employed carpenter and a Vietnam War veteran serving in the Navy. He was a long-standing member and past state president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was also a member of the American Legion, the Am-Vets, and the VFW, and was a Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 46 years, Linda Joyce Gordon; and a son, Larry Benton Gordon, Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Laura (Buddy) Day of Greenville; five grandchildren, Westyn Armour, Elizabeth Pope, Cody Day, Deward Lee “Trip” Day III, and Lawrence Benton “L.B.” Day; a sister, Leilani Dockery of Oxnard, California; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial will follow in Woodland Church Cemetery in Greenville, with military honors. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with a Presidential Tribute Service by the Fraternal Order of the Eagles at 6 p.m., Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
