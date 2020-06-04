Lawrence “Larry” J. Franey, 71, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020, at his home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Larry was born Nov. 13, 1948, in Owensboro to the late Walter Thomas “W.T.” and Helen Froehlich Franey. Larry attended Owensboro Catholic High School and graduated in 1966. His sales career spanned 45 years with Kentucky Bearings and Motion Industries. He enjoyed being out on the golf course, and playing cards with his father and brothers. A family man, Larry relished the time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of over 51 years, Becky Lancaster Franey; children Christy Henderson (Tony) of Southaven, Mississippi, Cathy Robey (Greg) of Bowling Green and Josh Franey (Stacy) of Louisville; grandchildren Haley and Jack Robey, Easton and Nolan Franey, and Tyler and Treston Henderson; siblings Lee Franey, Keith Franey (Cathy), Bill Franey, Van Franey, Alice Hays (Mike), Vicki Sims, Gail Rusk (Bob) and Tom Franey (Donna); and a whole host of loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Blessed Mother Catholic Church or CureSMA.org (spinal muscular atrophy research).
The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, with the Rev. Mike Clark and the Rev. Ray Clark officiating. A public visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, followed by a drive-thru visitation from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The private committal service will be at Resurrection Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Larry shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks, and for the visitation, please enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building at the funeral home.
