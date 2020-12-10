Lawrence “Larry” William Hamilton, 84, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Lawrence was born in Owensboro on Jan. 30, 1936, to the late Vincent and Evelyn Martin Hamilton. Larry retired from the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After his military service, he took a job as the building inspector for the city of Anderson, South Carolina, and retired after 42 years. Larry was a member of VFW Post 9650 and the Hejaz Shriners in Anderson. He enjoyed tinkering, woodworking and watching the Braves play baseball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Ann Hamilton; brother Donald Hamilton; and infant sisters Rose Agnus and Mary Ann Hamilton.
He is survived by his daughters, Tamara Lozano and her husband, Al, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Holly Vaughan and her husband, Terry, of Anderson, South Carolina; siblings Joe Hamilton, Brenda Hale, Mike Hamilton (Anna), Bruce Hamilton (Sharon) and Anna Faye Wilhite; grandchildren Victoria Lozano and Chris Bryant (Kelly); and a whole host of nieces, nephews and stepgrandchildren.
The service for Larry Hamilton will be private. Those attending shall be within current health and safety directives by wearing masks and social distancing. The internment of Lawrence Hamilton’s cremated remains will take place at Mater Dolorosa in the spring with full military honors.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky or Shriners Hospitals for Children at Office of Development Shriners Hospitals for Children, Greenville 950 W., Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29605 or online at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/greenville/ways-to-give.
Memories and condolences for the family of Larry Hamilton may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented