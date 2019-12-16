Lawrence Laverne Groves, 87, died on Dec. 14, 2019, at 7:10 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He was born on March 1, 1932, the son of Harvey Groves and Lonnie Wells Groves. He was a member of Mercer Baptist Church and was a UMWA coal miner.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Jean Newman Groves; a son, Larry Thomas Groves; a granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Moore; and a son-in-law, Mike Ray.
He is survived by one son Byron (Kathy) Groves of Greenville; four daughters, Sandra Ray of Lewisburg, Melissa (Kevin) Epley of Central City, Melinda (Tim) Eaves of Powderly, Nancy (Charles) Cowan of Greenville; 12 grandchildren, Michelle (Anthony) Knight, Darian (Shannon) Ray, Adam (Michelle) Groves, Megan (Jarrett) Moore, Matthew (Sara) Moore, Hannah Moore, Ethan Epley, Callie (Jantzen) Latham, Aaron (Heather) Eaves, Whitney Hartley, Phillip (Taylor) Lanier, Christian (Ron) Edwards; 16 great-grandchildren, Sierra (Travis) Smith, Zachary (Morgan) Knight, MaKayla (Will) Carneyhan, Elle Groves, Luke Groves, Madeline Moore, Azia Hartley, Gavin Hartley, Alena Hartley, Isabelle Lanier, Arya Lanier, Jaxon Lanier, Jordan Lanier, Alyssa Rose, Brooklyn Rose, Elizabeth Edwards; and two great-great-grandchildren, Casen Carneyhan and Kane Michael Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. at Mercer Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Ron Noffsinger, with burial to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be held on their 69th wedding anniversary, Monday, Dec. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mercer Baptist Church in Powderly.
Gary's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.com.
Commented