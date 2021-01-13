CENTRAL CITY — Lawrence Mark Faughn, 58, of Central City, died at 7:36 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Faughn was born Oct. 24, 1962, in Illinois. He worked on barges as a coast guard and was a member of Mercer Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Faughn; stepfather Pete Faughn; and brother Matthew Casar.
He is survived by his wife, Melissia Dukes Faughn; daughter April Faughn; stepson Jeremiah (Sarah) Short; father Lawrence Crockett Sr.; stepbrother Rodney Faughn; sisters Cathy (Dick) Losee, Sheryl and Loren Jordan; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Coty Stanley officiating, assisted by Bro. Ron Noffsinger. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
