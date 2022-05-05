Lawrence Roy Payne, 80, of Philpot passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Heartford House. He was born April 6, 1942, in Daviess County to the late Joseph Harles and Lena Payne. He served in the United States Navy. He retired from Alcoa where he worked maintenance and was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. He enjoyed farming, camping, oil welling, watching westerns, reading, drawing, and spending time with his family. He was known as “Smoothie”.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Payne.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Catherine Irene Payne; son, Mike (Cindy) Payne; daughters, Gail (Mike) Edge, Alicia (Bill) Payne, and Kay (Mark) Cambron; grandchildren, Karissa (Jaime) Morris, Austin (Josie) Edge, Hannah Payne, Cassidy Payne, Dakota (Ariel) Edge, Haley Payne, Weston Payne, Allison Payne, and Isabella Cambron; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Carl (Dottie) Payne and Bernard (Mona) Payne; and two sisters, Linda (Gene) Howard and Mary Hodgkins.
Service will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville with prayers at 4:30 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hope Lodge, 2008 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203 and The Heartford House, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented