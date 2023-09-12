Lawrence W. “Tom” Merriweather, 67, of Owensboro, was born Oct. 4, 1955, in Hopkinsville. He was a dedicated member of Asbury United Methodist Church. While he was well known for his cooking, “Texas Tom BBQ”, he also enjoyed spending time at the racetrack and attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. In his earlier years, Tom loved to travel, whether that was to visit family or to go to a specific event. He liked to go fishing, playing pool, and making clothes as he was a seamstress.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nannie Meriwether; two sisters, Alice Jennings and Betty Banks; two brothers, Clarence Meriwether and Ronny Meriwether; and son, Kevin Greer.
Survivors include his companion of 27 years, Sherale Greer; 12 children, including nine daughters, Tayonna Greer of Bowling Green, Tavyonna Greer (Lulu), Ebony Barrett of Atlanta, Georgia, Mariah Greer, Cierra Greer, Trionna Greer, Sade (Rahkeem) Greer-Reeves of Clarksville, Tennessee, Casshai Greer, and Natalie Davis of Wetumpka, Alabama, and three sons, Kennie Green of Hopkinsville, William Merriweather, and Jermaine Johnson of Louisville; four siblings, Evangelist Ann Meriwether of Denver, Colorado, Pastor Isiah (Betty) Meriweather of Ft Wayne, Indiana, Josephine Reese of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Ricky (Diana) Merriweather of Evansville, Indiana; along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow the service at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, with full military honors conducted by the Local VFW 696 and Ft. Campbell Army Honor Guard. Visitation is 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro.
Care by McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West Fifth St., Owensboro.
