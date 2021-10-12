Lawrence White Hager III, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Friday October 8, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with his wife by his side. He was born March 23, 1958, in Owensboro, to the late Lawrence White Hager Jr. and Frankie Scott Hager. Larry graduated from ITT Technical Institute with a degree in electrical engineering and graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College with a bachelor’s in business. He was employed as an electrician at Kaiser (formally known as Alcoa) in Newburgh for over 20 years, also, a member of the United Steel Workers of America. Larry was an avid reader, he was a great listener, was known to be a problem solver at work and at home, not once complaining about having to do his job, and always thrived to be a helper at whatever he was needed for. He enjoyed teaching his stepson Hayden and helping to mold his life. He loved spending time with his family, adored spending time with his first-born infant son, “baby Law”, and enjoyed watching him grow.
Larry was a board member for 25 years of the Lawrence and Augusta Hager Educational Foundation. He was committed to furthering his late father, Lawrence W. Hager Jr’s vision that our community be one in which all children, regardless of circumstances, have a fair opportunity to succeed in school and become productive citizens.
If you ever met Larry, you would know that he would always find the good in everything. His love, kindness, and patience will never be forgotten.
Larry is survived by his wife, Nicole Messer Hager; a son, Lawrence White Hager IV; a stepson, Hayden C. Main; two daughters, Krystal C. Brown and Lindsey Serrano; several grandchildren; two sisters, Vanessa Roff and Hope Boyd; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Larry will be held at noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Paul Gatewood officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 until 7 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Goodfellows Club 401 Frederica St b203, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Lawrence W. Hager III may be left at www.glenncares.com.
