BEAVER DAM — Layton B. Brown, 75, of Beaver Dam, went to his heavenly home Friday, April 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 10, 1944, in Ohio County to the late Glendon “Brownie” Brown and Esther “Bugs” Barnard Brown. Mr. Brown retired from Young’s Manufacturing. He also was the owner of Layton’s Barber Shop and was employed by Peabody Coal Co. Mr. Brown was a founding member of the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green and a lifelong member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Elmore Brown.
Mr. Brown leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Fonda Brown of Beaver Dam; five children, Jennifer (Todd) Clark of Morgantown, Jeff (Matt) Brown of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Stephanie (Paul) Walden-Schwake of Evansville, Indiana, Christie (Byron) Ford of Birmingham, Alabama, and Cate Walden of Birmingham, Alabama; and six grandchildren, Nathan and Megan Clark, Evan Schwake and Thomas and Zane and Maddox Ford.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private services will be held. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Layton B. Brown by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented