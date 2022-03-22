CENTRAL CITY — Layton “Short Cut” Edward Sumner, 72, of Central City, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Mr. Sumner was born July 8, 1949, in Greenville. He was a foreman at TVA, and a member of Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He was a member of the Central City Golf Club and Kentucky Travelers Band. He was an avid golfer. He enjoyed music, especially singing and playing bass. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and restoring old cars. Mr. Sumner was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam, where he was wounded three times. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart and Oak Leaf Cluster. He served in both the 82nd Airborne and 101st Airborne. He was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Joyce Berry; brother, Robert William Sumner; father, Layton Odell Sumner; mother, Wanda Galbreath Butler; and grandparents, Robert and Lula Sumner.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Slaughter Sumner; son, Richard Sumner (Opal Gibson) of Central City; daughters, Charlotte (Mike) Engler of Greenville and Rhonda (Kevin) Engler of Beechmont; sister, Patricia (Ceaser) Duarte of Madisonville; brother, Michael Eugene Sumner of Nelson Creek; aunts, Ruth Morrow of Madisonville and Jean Heltsley of Bremen; grandchildren, Scarlett Sumner, Kelsey Engler, Misty Sumner, Richard Darnell Sumner, Jordan Engler Ray, Casey Engler, and Gracie Engler; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Central City, with Rev. Jared Baker officiating, assisted by Rev. Donnie Wilkins. Burial in Nelson Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City and Thursday after 9 a.m. at Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
