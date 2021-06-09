Lea Maxine Blay Wimsatt, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at her residence surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born Feb. 2, 1961, to the late Sherman and Rose Blay. Maxine graduated from Owensboro High School in 1979. She attended Owensboro Business College, OCTC and Brescia University and received her associate in business administration, associate in science and Bachelor of Science.
Maxine formerly worked for Wendell Foster’s Campus and Behavior Associates. She retired from Lighthouse Counseling Services after the onset of her illness. Maxine was an active member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church.
Maxine enjoyed hosting holiday and regular family gatherings in her home, watching TV, making picture collages, singing and praising in her church choir, cooking, decorating her home, working in her yard and spending time with her girlfriends, grandkids and honey.
In addition to her parents, Maxine also was preceded in death by her sister, Joanna Johnson.
Maxine is survived by her husband, David Wayne; children David (Latoya) Wimsatt of Louisville, Bryson Samuels of Owensboro, Antoni (Darniece) Wimsatt of Owensboro, Brynn (Ieisha) Wimsatt of Louisville and Tyler (Tameka) Wimsatt of Owensboro; 16 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; three sisters, Margo Blay of Plymouth, Minnesota, Charlene (David) Glover of Owensboro and Helen (Wayne) Cline of Owensboro; one uncle, Elbert Blay of Ohio; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her closest friends who were like sisters to her.
Service for Maxine will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Cancer Society.
Memories and condolences for the family of Maxine Wimsatt may be left at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home.
