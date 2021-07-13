Leah Blayke Husk, 2, beloved daughter of Hubert and Celeste, and best friend and baby sister to Kinslee, 5, of Philpot, was greeted in Heaven by an army of angels on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
This spunky spitfire’s light burned bright from the moment she graced the world and her adoring family with her pure joy, sparkling eyes, and wide smile on Nov. 24, 2018. While her life was too short and leaves an aching void for the many who were touched by her, her life was immensely full. She never met a stranger, she was sweet and quick to smile. She never turned down a snack. She had an adventurous spirit, loved spending time with her family and absolutely loved to dance. Her glorious spirit will not only live on in the hearts of her loved ones, but Leah will live on through the gift of organ donation.
She was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents, Hubert Husk Sr., Darlene Thompson, and Joseph and Patricia Mercer; and maternal great-grandparents, Arthur and Barbara Faughn and Robert Vance.
In addition to her mom, dad and sister, she is survived by paternal grandparents, Hubert and Patti Husk of Philpot; maternal grandparents, Steve and Robin Vance of Dawson Springs; maternal great-grandparents, Bob and Linda Fulps, of Owensboro; uncles and aunts, Joey (Angela) Husk, of Henderson, Nick (Maricela) Husk, of Philpot, Jeremy (Hayleigh) Vance, of Sebree, Nathan Vance (Sarah), of Columbus, Ohio, and Emily Vance, of Dawson Springs; and cousins, Emilee Barber, Brissa Arroyo, Adelynn Husk, Sophia Husk, SJ Vance, Harper Husk and Riley Husk.
Glenn Funeral Home in Owensboro is handling arrangements as we celebrate this vibrant child with the infectious smile who kept us laughing. So, honor Leah by wearing the brightest, most colorful, happy clothes you have (no black!). Be kind. Be quick to smile. Be first to dance. Love your family. Be an organ donor hero like Leah.
The funeral service for Leah will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday from noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Ronald McDonald House.
Memories and condolences for the family of Leah may be left at www.glenncares.com
