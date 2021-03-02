BEAVER DAM — Leah Rae Black, 77, of Beaver Dam died Saturday Feb. 27, 2021, at The Heartford House in Owensboro. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late James Elroy and Helena Stirsman Jarvis. Leah Rae was a homemaker and attended Ridgecrest Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Black, Jr.; sisters, Darlene Stewart and Janie Wallace; and brothers, Mike Jarvis and Jim Jarvis.
Survivors include her son, Jeff (Cris) Black, of Beaver Dam; longtime companion, James Crews; grandsons, Cody Black and Colton Black; great-grandchildren, Bella Black and Karma Black.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Greg Hillard officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Due to state regulations we can only use 50% of our seating capacity and masks are required.
