Leamon D. “L. D.” Royal Jr., 85, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Jan. 14, 1936, in Daviess County to Leamon Delbert Royal Sr. and Myrtle Elliott Royal, L.D. was an insurance salesman and independent carpenter. He served as a Marine and was a lifelong member of AmVets Post 119.
L. D. was preceded in death by his parents.
L. D. leaves behind his siblings, Bobby Royal, Larry Royal and Mary Charlotte Miller; children Jonothan (Shannon) Royal, Traci (Bernie) Smith and Teri Abrams; grandchildren Jennifer Sowders, Jake Smith, Devin Royal, Brennan Rambo, Chris Abrams and Ashton Royal; great-grandchildren Kaylyn, Morgan and Taylor Sowders, Evan Abrams, Jackson Gray, Miles Smith, Tidus Abrams and Amos Smith.
No services will be held. Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
