Leander “Lee” Goff Jr., 83, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County on Nov. 18, 1937, to the late Leander Isadore and Mamie Pearl Shaney Goff. He worked at Ideal Milk Co. and went on to retire from Goldenrod Milk Co. He was a member of the Immaculate Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. Lee had a talent for music and singing. His laugh was contagious. Spending time outdoors, especially when it involved fishing and tending to his garden, was a favorite pastime. Lee especially loved spending time with family and playing with his grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Lee is preceded in death by his son, the Rev. Daniel Goff; his grandson, Jeremy Clary; his brothers, Joseph, Arthur, Clarence, Thomas, Edward and Bob; and his sisters, Evelyn, Teresa, Audrey, Margaret, Mamie and Alice.
Lee is survived by his wife, Janet Evelyn Barr Goff; his children, Sharon (Vernon) McMahan, Jackie (Tim) Wehr, Elaine (Bruce) Miller and Lisa (Pat) Mattingly; his grandchildren, Jason (Megan), Jared, Danielle (Drew), Megan (Austin), Kayla (Jacob), Garrett (Crystal), Ryan (Rachael), Ashley (Tyler) and Allisa; his great-grandchildren, Levi, Carmen, Ava, Carter, Bexley, Taylyn, Raylan, Evelyn, Jameson and three on the way; and his sister, Mavis (Terry) Blandford.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Raphael. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.
All who wish to honor Lee at the visitation and service are required to wear a mask while inside the church for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Kentucky Hemophilia Foundation, 1850 Taylor Ave. #2, Louisville, KY 40213.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Goff.
