BEAVER DAM — Leatricia “Sue” Snyder died Friday March 19, 2021, in Owensboro. Sue was born in Whiting, Indiana, to the late Ether and Bethel Mae Basham Boyd. She was a homemaker and a member of Old Salem Church.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Roger Griffin Snyder; three sons, Ralph Edward Goodwine, Jr., Kenneth Scott (Rebecca) Goodwine, James Cody Goodwine; four daughters, Kimberly J. (Joe) Vincent, Angela Elaine Maiden, Amanda Pauline (Greg) Logsdon, Courtney Danielle (Tyler) Dukate; a brother, Kenneth Earl (Marilyn) Boyd; a sister, Anita Joyce Embry; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services are 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Sonny Whitely and Bro. John Morris officiating. Burial will be in Old Salem Cemetery near Horse Branch. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
