LOUISVILLE — Leda Kaye Ewing, 74, of Louisville, passed away Sept. 24, 2020. She was a former employee of General Electric.
Leda was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Reba Blanchard Hobdy; sister Celia Jones; and brother Jerry Hobdy. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mishelle Hunchman; the love of her life, James Brooks; sister Reba Besecker (Steve); her nieces and nephews; and a spoiled dog, Koko.
The service will be 2 p.m. EST Thursday at Evergreen Funeral Home with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Leda’s memory can be made directly to her family.
Commented