Lee E. Roberts Jr., 95, of Owensboro passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Tulsa, Oklahoma native was born September 27, 1926, to the late Lee Elmer Roberts Sr. and Elizabeth Bourne Roberts. They moved to Norman, Oklahoma where Lee grew up. After high school graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy at the end of WWII. Using his G-I bill, he received his degree in electrical engineering from Oklahoma University. Lee moved to Owensboro in 1950 to work for G.E. and retired after 34 years in the tube department. He and his wife loved to travel and took many wonderful trips together. As a faithful member of First Baptist Church, he served as Deacon and taught Sunday School at many levels. After retirement, Lee meticulously cared for the grounds around the church and kept them looking beautiful.
In addition to his parents, Lee also was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Guelda Sue Thompson Roberts; brother, Ralph Roberts; and sisters, Margaret Lee Nichols and Mary Elizabeth Amador.
Those who remain to honor and cherish his memory include his three children, Martha Sue Forsythe (Ernie), Jerry Lee Roberts (Lynsley), and James Ralph Roberts (Nancy); seven grandchildren, Ashley Roberts, Brittany Fitzgerald (Carter), Matthew Roberts (Bailey), Will Roberts (Maria), Tom Roberts, Annie Svendsen (Adam), and Elizabeth Roberts; ten great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Lee Roberts will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at First Baptist Church. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 230 J.R. Miller Blvd. Owensboro, KY 42303.
Commented