Lee Garner, 52, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.
Lee was born on Feb. 21, 1967, in Evansville, Indiana, to Denvil Lee Garner Sr. and Linda Lois (Allen) Heflin.
Lee was employed by Dal-Tile of Lewisport. He was a triple black belt in Jiu-Jitsu and a nunchuck expert. He was also an artist and an inventor, and enjoyed grilling for his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Denvil Lee Garner Sr. and his nephew, Jason Lloyd.
Lee is survived by his son, James Garner of Owensboro; his mother, Linda Heflin of Owensboro; four siblings, Lois Jackson (Scott) of Boonville, Indiana, Gracie Griffin (Jeff) of Rockport, Indiana, Rita Crabtree of Owensboro, and Robin Garner of Owensboro; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with Pastor Paul Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow in Midway Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boultinghouse Funeral Home to assist the Garner family with expenses.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
