Lee Michael Rouse, 36, of Owensboro, died Nov. 5, 2019.
Survivors include his mother, Rebecca Willis; stepfather William Willis; children Jacob and Ben Rouse; brother John (Heather) Rouse; sister Ravin Rouse; stepsisters Kaysie Willis, Cody Willis and Chelsea Owen; and grandparents Tom and Patricia O'Bryan, Bill and Inous Garland and Linda Rouse.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday.
