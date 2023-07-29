HARTFORD — Lee Roy Shouse, 87, of Hartford, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2023. He was born Dec. 27, 1935, in Owensboro to the late Elmer and Artie Mae Ray Shouse. Lee Roy graduated from Hartford High School in 1955 where he played baseball. He proudly served in the United States Army National Guard and retired from Modern Welding in 1993 as a sheer operator. He was a member of Living Faith Baptist Church, and loved fishing, hunting, UK basketball, Philadelphia Phillies baseball, gardening, and spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Emma Burden.
Lee Roy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Opal Mae Shouse; his daughters, Melinda (Truman) Burden, Rebecca (David) Coleman, Lisa (Kevin) Brown, and Theresa (Gary) Evans; eight grandchildren, Truman Burden, Nicole Farris, Ryan Coleman, Adam Coleman, Damon Brown, Jessica Richards, Nicholas Evans, and Cameron Evans; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Lee Roy Shouse will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Rev. Adam Coleman officiating. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Lee Roy Shouse may be left at www.glenncares.com.
