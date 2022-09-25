Lee Stanton Clore, Sr. 79, beloved husband of Marcia, passed away peacefully due to complications from Parkinson’s on Sept. 22, 2022, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born on Oct. 6, 1942, in Pewee Valley, Kentucky, the son of Carl Perrin Clore, Jr. and Janie Ruth Gilliam Clore.
Lee graduated from Oldham County High School, Class of 1960, Lindsey Wilson College and Georgetown College. He was a deacon, Elder and active member of Crestwood Christian Church. Lee sat on the board of Crestwood State Bank, was treasurer of Harrod’s Creek Cemetery Board, a lifetime member and board member of the Oldham County Historical Society and owner/broker of Clore and Duncan Realtors and REMAX Reality.
Lee was a passionate family genealogist and lived with his wife in the circa 1850 family homestead on the Clore Farm founded in 1808. They spent winters in Delray Beach, Florida.
He is survived by his loving wife and caregiver of 28 years, Marcia Wyant Clore; son, Lee Stanton Clore Jr., MD (Julie); daughters, June Ann Clore Ramsey (Bill) and Emily Ruth Snowden Clore, DVM (Kim); sister, Carla Clore Jones (Bob); 6 grandchildren; 3 stepdaughters, Sondra Jones, Stacy Ranson and Jenny Higgins (Dan); 8 step-grandchildren, cousin, Janie Debow; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special acknowledgement to Hosparus Health and the staff at Baptist East Palliative Care Unit for the wonderful care they showed to Lee and his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Hosparus Health Louisville, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate or Crestwood Christian Church.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Crestwood Christian Church, 6525 W Hwy 22, Crestwood. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will immediately follow the funeral at Harrod’s Creek Cemetery, Brownsboro, Kentucky.
Commented