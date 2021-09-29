HARDINSBURG — Leeanna McIntyre, 79, of Westview, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include her sons — Ray Smith and Darrell Smith; daughters Nona Smith, Joanna Dowell and Sherry Embry Mulkins; brother Ronnie Yeager; and sisters Margaret Carmickle and Becky Sharp.
Private services will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with burial in the Cloverport Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy: Leeanna McIntyre Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home to assist with expenses.
