Leigh Ann Rhoads went peacefully to her eternal home Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. She was reunited there with her parents, former city manager, Max and Gloria Rhoads, and her brother, Michael Rhoads. Leigh Ann loved her dog aka child more than life itself. She was a UK basketball fanatic and enjoyed playing cards with her family.
She was head over heels for her four great-nieces and nephew, Ruby, Layla, Medley and Madden Rhoads. Along with them, she leaves behind her nephew, Matthew (Laura) Rhoads; sister-in-law and friend, Linda Taylor; and her beloved dog, Teddi.
Leigh Ann was thoughtful, funny and kind. To know her was to love her, and she will be greatly missed by all who did.
A private burial will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Owensboro. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Leigh Ann Rhoads Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or on the funeral home’s website.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
