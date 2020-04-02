JEFFERSON, Ind. — Leland Jackson, 85, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.
Leland was born Jan. 21, 1935, to the late Lenard and Myrna Jackson. Throughout his life, Leland was very active. He worked diligently at Ford Motor for many years and eventually retired from there. He enjoyed hunting and could often be found in a field hunting pheasants or quail. He also loved sports and was an avid Louisville Cardinal fan. Along with his parents, Leland is preceded in death by his wife, Violet Jackson.
Surviving are his children, Garry Jackson (Lynda), Mark Jackson (Judy) and Cheryl Beam (Mark); stepdaughter Gwendolyn Sloane; brother Darrell Jackson (Wanda); grandchildren Brandon Jackson, Jeffrey Jackson, Brittney Howell, Mika Stevenson, Matthew Jackson, Corie Shirk, Kaitlin Jackson, Brent Beam and Kelli Fenzau; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Scott Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Zion Baptist Church, 85 Zion Church Road, Reynolds Station, KY 42368 or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Ste. 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
