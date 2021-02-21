Leland Marshall, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. He was born Oct. 4, 1948, in Henderson to the late Hoyt and Minola Hoagland Marshall. Leland was a graduate of Owensboro High School and retired from Green River Appliance after 32 years. He enjoyed coffee, chocolate, golf, watching UK sports and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Leland was also preceded in death by his first wife, Sally Davidson Marshall; and sister Beverly Walker.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Marshall; daughter Beth (Jon) Robertson; sons David (Kim) Marshall, Jason (Lauren) Marshall, Bill (Meredith) Nave and Todd (Amy) Nave; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters Cheryl (David) Henderson and Lisa (Chuck) Lacy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
