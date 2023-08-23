Lemuel “Lem” Evans, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. He was born Sept. 27, 1951, to the late B.F. and Anna Lou Evans. Lem was raised in Livermore. Growing up, he worked on his family farm as well as at his father’s Ford dealership, B.F. Evans Ford of Livermore. Lem graduated from Livermore High School, and excelled in basketball and was elected Mr. LHS. He attended Kentucky Wesleyan College.
In 1973, his father died at the young age of 47. Lem and his brother, Richard, took over as the dealers of B.F. Evans Ford. Lem was the youngest Ford dealer in the country at the time. B.F. Evans Ford experienced tremendous success over the years, being a consistent winner of the prestigious Ford Motor Company President’s Award for outstanding customer satisfaction and service. He also carried on his father’s legacy in community banking and was the longest serving board member of Independence Bank.
Lem loved horsepower. He was internationally renowned as an expert on Ford Racing Engines. He owned and raced jetboats, sponsored drag cars, and also started an international racing parts business. To quote one of his racing parts customers, “Lem had an unmatched amount of knowledge for the hobby and sport we all love.”
Lem was known for his intelligence, sense of humor, and quick wit. He had a heart of gold, and was a generous person who mentored many people over the years. His family and many friends were very important to him, and he had a great love and appreciation for them.
He is survived by brothers, Richard (Jan) of Owensboro and Byron Evans of Versailles; sister, Marchetta Evans Nabozny (Ray) of Farmington Hills, Michigan; nieces, Lauren Lilly (Ryan) of Manchester, Connecticut, Amy Nabozny of Washington, D.C., and Madalyn Ward of Owensboro; nephew, Wade Evans (Samantha) of Wheeling, West Virginia; and step-nephews, Marshall Burlew of Louisville and Jeffrey Burlew of Tallahassee, Florida.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Boulware Mission, 609 Wing Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303.
